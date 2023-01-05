Gulf enables convenient access to Adblue, reinforces its commitment towards environment

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., a Hinduja Group company, installed AdBlue dispensers for the trucker community at Sankagiri, in association with Sankagiri Lorry Owners Association. This is one of many steps taken by Gulf in improving the supply network of AdBlue across India. These dispensers will be strategically located to solve the existing issue of AdBlue availability faced by diesel engine commercial vehicle owners post BS-4 guidelines. Aligned with the government’s vision of reducing carbon footprint, this activation will be well appreciated by the trucking community and will further increase market share and mindshare, while helping Gulf achieve its sustainability goals.

Talking about the association, Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd said, “We observe a significant upsurge in demand for Diesel Exhaust Fluids (DEF) in the Indian market. Gulf’s AdBlue EcoPro is superior in quality and ensures that the trucker does not have to worry about maintenance of the vehicle’s SCR system. The new supply model of refill-run, dispensing system, remote monitoring etc will further support many large fleet owners and transport nagars. Our dispensers have a built in quality check thus ensuring highest quality standards.”

Diesel Exhaust Fluid is consumed by the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system installed in trucks/diesel vehicles to reduce concentration of nitrogen oxides in vehicle emissions. To maintain the shelf life of the system, it is crucial for truckers to use standard quality products. Installing Adblue dispensers will further ease the accessibility of the product and make it convenient for the community to use the product.

Sankagiri Lorry Owners Association are one of the biggest truck associations in the southern region in India. They have over 20,000+ truckers associated with them. With this MoU, all truckers under the association will have easy access to use Gulf AdBlue product range.

The event saw the presence of Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., Sankagiri Lorry Owners Association President – Kandasamy N, and the Secretary – Mohan Kumar who proceeded with signing the MoU.