Haryana boys, Kerala girls lift trophy

Coimbatore : Haryana boys and Kerala girls lifted the trophy in the 36th Youth National Basketball Championship which concluded here Tuesday.

In the finals, Haryana lads defeated Kerala 81-74.

Though both the teams were equal at 17 and 36 in the first two breaks, Haryana picked up steam to finish the winners.

Sahl played well for Haryana by scoring 31 points, Pranab Prince and Jim Paul Kothuli potted 19 each for the losing finalists

Kerala girls defeated Tamil Nadu 80-69,maintaining a good lead from the beginning of the match.

Ann Mary Zachari cored 40 points for the winners, while Sathya potted 31 for the losers.

Rajasthan secured third place in both in boys and girls category, pushing Karnataka and Punjab to fourth place respectively.

In a nail biting finish, Rajasthan girls defeated Punjab 48-47, while Boys beat Karnataka comfortably 92-68.