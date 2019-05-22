  • Download mobile app
23 May 2019, Edition - 1409, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Rattled by likely defeat, opposition questioning EVMs: AmitShah
  • Breather for Congress-JD(S), BJP puts Operation Lotus ‘on hold’
  • MHA issues directive to states, UTs to take adequate measures on counting day to avoid violence
Travel

Coimbatore

Haryana boys, Kerala girls lift trophy

Covai Post Network

May 22, 2019

Coimbatore : Haryana boys and Kerala girls lifted the trophy in the 36th Youth National Basketball Championship which concluded here Tuesday.

In the finals, Haryana lads defeated Kerala 81-74.

Though both the teams were equal at 17 and 36 in the first two breaks, Haryana picked up steam to finish the winners.

Sahl played well for Haryana by scoring 31 points, Pranab Prince and Jim Paul Kothuli potted 19 each for the losing finalists

Kerala girls defeated Tamil Nadu 80-69,maintaining a good lead from the beginning of the match.

Ann Mary Zachari cored 40 points for the winners, while Sathya potted 31 for the losers.

Rajasthan secured third place in both in boys and girls category, pushing Karnataka and Punjab to fourth place respectively.

In a nail biting finish, Rajasthan girls defeated Punjab 48-47, while Boys beat Karnataka comfortably 92-68.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿