HATSUN BADMINTON CENTRE PLAYER’S BAG GOLD AND SILVER IN THE STATE BADMINTON TOURNAMENT, TIRUPPUR

Coimbatore : Hatsun Badminton Centre is pleased to announce that its player Ms Reshika U has won the gold medal in the Under-17 Girls single category in the recently heldTamil Nadu Junior (U17 & U19) State Ranking Badminton Tournament at Tiruppur.Two other students – Madhumitha Madan Kumar and Reeva Evangeline S – bagged gold and silver inthe doubles and mixed doubles category. 583 players from across Tamil Nadu participated in the tournament that concluded on August 18, 2022.

During the six-day tournament, the team from Hatsun Badminton Centre, exhibited their skills and strength against the players from other teams. Ms Reshika U, one of the quickest players with superb shuttle retrieving capabilities, beat Adarshini Shri N B by 21-8, 21-11.

Reshika paired with Madhumita Madan Kumar from Hatsun team and shuttled her way to bag the Under 17 girl’s doubles – gold category. In the under 17 mixed doubles category, Reshika U and Swastik M bagged the gold.

In the Under 19 mixed double Reeva Evangeline representing Hatsun Badminton Centre along with Bharath Sanjai won the gold. Reeva Evangeline also bagged the Under 19 girl’s doubles – silver by pairing with Madhumita Madan Kumar.

The championship tournament was conducted by the Tamil Nadu Badminton Association under the aegis of Badminton Association of India. The 6-day event concluded on August 18 at Tiruppur.

Trainees from Hatsun Badminton Centre have consistently performed at the State and National level tournaments. Akshit T from Hatsun Badminton Centre participated in the Kerala Junior (U-19) State Championship that was held in Thrissur during 14th- 17th August. He won the Boys Singles Gold and Boys Doubles Silver. In addition to this, Atul John Mathew from Hatsun Badminton Centre won the Boys singles Bronze medal in the tournament.