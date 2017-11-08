HDFC conducts cyber crime responder training for police personnel

by Covai Post Network

HDFC Bank conducted a cyber-crime responder training workshop for Coimbatore Police on Wednesday in order to update the skill sets of law enforcement authorities and enhance their ability to tackle economic offences in the banking sector.

The training is part of Bank’s Secure Banking Initiative, aimed at engaging with all its key stakeholders to improve security in banking across different channels to prevent cyber-crime.

Stating that over the last decade there has been an increase in economic offences across India where criminals attempt to defraud customers through various means a bank release said that with the advent of electronic channels of payment, criminals attempt to dupe consumers through these channels.

As the methods employed by these criminals evolve, it is critical that law enforcement authorities are equipped to handle such cases, the bank said.

In view of this the bank has created a training programme on such offences for Police and other law enforcement authorities, which covers various aspects of investigating economic offences in the banking space, such as how to identify and deal with skimming scams, vishing, phishing, data counterfeiting, identity theft, e-commerce trends, retail assets fraud, SIM duplication and email threats.

Over 100 police officers attended the seminar, which was inaugurated by City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Amalraj.

“With the help of real-life examples and case studies, we endeavour to equip law enforcement authorities with appropriate skill sets to tackle economic offences in the banking space. This initiative will also enhance the co-ordination between banks and law enforcement authorities.” HDFC Bank Cluster Head Ilamurugu Karunakaran said.

In addition to the training programme for law enforcement authorities, Bank also conducts workshops for its customers at various branches under the initiative, with an aim to educate them and raise awareness about precautions they need to take while conducting banking transactions; be it using a cheque, transacting at ATMs, using debit or credit cards at POS terminals, merchant outlets, net-banking and mobile banking.