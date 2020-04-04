  • Download mobile app
April 4, 2020
Coimbatore

Head constable transferred to armed reserve for injuring petrol bunk staff

Covai Post Network

April 4, 2020

Coimbatore : A Head Constable of police, attached ot Sulur station, was transferred to Armed Reserve, for allegedly beating a petrol bunk employee for refusing to fill petrol after normal time.

According to police, the employee , Ashokraja, refused to fill petrol to Madappan, who had come around three pm .

Madappan while returning noticed Ashokraja filling fuel to a car and questioned him about the rules and entered into arguments, which led the head constable hitting Ashokaraja. 

Madappan is said to have called Ashokaraja to the station and beat him in company of two of his colleagues, resulting in the fracture of his left hand, needing hospitalisation.

Based on the complaint by bunk owner, SP Sujitkumar ordered an inquiry and transferred the head constable to Armed Reserve here. 

