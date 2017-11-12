Health concerns top reaction to video of pregnant woman feeding pug

by Meghna . M

The video of a pregnant woman feeding a pug from her plate which has gone viral on social media has drawn comments ranging from cute to disgusting. But many felt there were health issues that the woman has ignored.

“It was gross to see a woman feed her dog from the same plate as hers. And its tongue was all over her,” said a dog owner Maanasi. The woman ate from the same plate at home and showed that the dog too wanted to be fed from it.

“I am pretty sure she is harming herself while feeding the dog when she is pregnant. Moreover, when you leave the dog to be this close to you it doesn’t get any training. You can see in the video that the woman was going to feed her kid but the dog asks for it and she feeds him instead. This would even make it realise that she would choose it every time,” said Tanuja, an owner of two dogs.

Many felt she was putting herself and her baby in danger and it was not a healthy practice.

Not to be concerned about health aspects, there were people who found the video quite heartwarming and insisted that the woman had done nothing wrong. “It was cute to watch and definitely made my day,” said Nandhini, 20.

Dr Chitra of Madras Medical College said if the dog had got all its vaccinations on time, there would be no problem at all. “And the baby is safe as nothing that isn’t safe for the baby will go cross the placental barrier. The human body prepares itself for everything. If the dog hasn’t been immunised and such an activity took place, only then will it be a problem,” she adds.

“The dog cleans itself with its tongue. And from the same tongue to be sharing food with it just seems very appaling. Healthy or not healthy that is something not pleasant to watch,” said Yoheswari, 21.

Animals are cute. Dogs are cute and feeding them is extra cute, but limits have to be drawn, was the general reaction.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE : https://www.facebook.com/141105149854020/videos/143343579630177/?hc_ref=ARRUqqfHqUi8aS2IxEp_z62v7FJo6m4Z-Vv77oG0v96jBiooTnkPsvw5019bAmM_ZGs&fref=gs&dti=178682842162875&hc_location=group