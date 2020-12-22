  • Download mobile app
22 Dec 2020
Health officials visit Coimbatore Airport to check on passengers

Covai Post Network

December 22, 2020

India banned flights from the United Kingdom yesterday until December 31 since a new strain of the virus has been found in Britain which has been termed as a super-spreader. In this regard, health department officials today visited the Coimbatore Airport to check on passengers who arrived in the city from the UK in the last two weeks.

Considering that there are no direct flights from the UK to here, the officials were asked to check the domestic passengers too with a travel history from the country. They also appealed to those who arrived from the UK in the last two weeks, to quarantine themselves for a week.

Coimbatore’s daily count of COVID-19 cases fell below 120 and the active cases are below 1,000.
Health officers and district administration said that all measures are being taken to prevent another wave of the virus, especially with a new and different strain spreading in parts of Britain.

