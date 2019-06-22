Hearing on SIMI ban begins at Coonoor

Covai Post Network

Ooty : The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal today began its sitting in nearby Coonoor to decide on the ban on Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) by the Central Government.

The Tribunal is presided over by Delhi High Court Justice Mukta Gupta and hears the views of the those who are interested in the issue.

The Centre had extended the validity of the SIMI ban for another five years by a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs, on January 31 last.

The hearing will be held for three days till June 24, they said. .

SIMI was banned in 2001, following the September 11 attacks in the US and the ban was extended from time to time