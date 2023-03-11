  • Download mobile app
11 Mar 2023
Coimbatore

Helmet awareness bike rally – Coimbatore

March 11, 2023

In view of the 52nd National Safety Week campaign conducted by Suez Projects Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore- N Mathivanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore City Police addressed the water supply engineers on “Road Safety awareness” and then inaugurated the Road Safety- Helmet awareness Bike Rally held at Ramakrishnapuram in Coimbatore on 10.03.2023.

Suez Coimbatore 24×7 Water Supply Project and officials honoured N.Mathivanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and Coimbatore City Police in recognition of the outstanding service and in appreciation of the efforts to reduce the traffic snarls, implement signal free junctions and other road safety measures

Gopalakrishnan P, Team Leader / IE cum PMC, Coimbatore 24×7 Water Supply, officials from Coimbatore Corporation, Suez and engineers participated.

