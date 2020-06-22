Help to the Differently abled

Covai Post Network

The Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya has appealed to differently abled persons in the district to avail the financial assistance

proposed to be extended to them by the state government to mitigate the sufferings arising from the Covid-19 related lockdown.

Pointing out that each one of them were eligible to get rupees one thousand,she said in a press statement issued here on Monday that they should produce their National Identity Card and other documents relating to educational qualification, employment card etc.

The assistance would be distributed between June 24 and June 30 at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For assistance they can contact the Differently abled welfare officers on phone numbers 94990303 39 or 04232440725.

For redressal of grievances they can contact the state level centre on 18004250111 or 9700799993.