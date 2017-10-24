High faecal bacteria level in corporation borewell signals alarm

Alarming levels of coliform bacteria found in human and animal faecal matter makes water from a Coimbatore corporation borewell in Kumaraswamy Colony in RS Puram non-potable.

The test results of water sample collected from the borewell has been certified ‘unsuitable for drinking purpose in present condition’. The report says the presence of coliform bacteria per 100 ml exceeds 1,100.

The report prepared by chief water analyst from department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine here says ‘alternative source with better chemical quality be explored. The report was mentioned in a petition submitted on poor water quality from the borewell dug by the Corporation in Ward 21. Former councilor of Communist Party

(Marxist – Leninist) MS Velmurugan raised the issue with District Collector TN Hariharan on Monday.

The report says the levels of coliform bacteria present in the water sample are high. The presence of the bacteria beyond permissible levels indicates that the water is contaminated and consuming it could cause various diseases.

According to the petition, Muthankulam in Ward 21 and several other lakes in the city have been severely polluted due to release of sewage water. This affects the water body and the ground water level to a great extent.

Velmurugan, who had given the sample for testing, said, “The water bodies are completely contaminated. The discharge of sewage water into these lakes has even affected ground water and it has been certified as unsuitable for drinking. Once a water sample has been certified as unsuitable for drinking, then it can’t be used for any other purposes.”

He also charged the corporation authorities with not working effectively to stop this sewage discharge.

“The total alkalinity (616 mg/l) and nitrate nitrogen (14 mg/l) contents of this water exceed the maximum permissible limits (600 mg/l and 10.2mg/l respectively) prescribed by Bureau of Indian Standards for a drinking water,” the report says.

Velmurugan has demanded immediate action by the authorities to save the people in and around the area.