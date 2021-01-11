Highway robbery busted; 6 held

Covai Post Network

On December 25, a Honda Amaze was traveling from Bangalore to Malappuram, which was soon followed by a mob, which attacked the car driver Samsudin, and Abdul Salam, 50, a realtor, both of whom hailed from Malappuram and drove away the car at Navakkarai in Coimbatore.

In this connection, Salam lodged a complaint at the police station. According to his complaint, Salam had obtained money belonging to Mohammad Ali from Kerala and was on his way to Kerala from Bangalore. His car was then followed by a mob in three vehicles.

They broke the windshield of the car, attacked the occupants of the car, pushed them down from the car and left. The Honda Amaze car was found parked alone on the main road of Siruvani, Perur, Coimbatore on December 26.

The police on Sunday arrested six men who were involved in the robbery. The arrested were identified as K Unnikumar alias Raju, 44, from Pillaiyarpuram in Podanur, C Srijith, 27, M Subin, 29 from Thrissur, C Santhosh, 36, S Sandeep, 32 and C Radhakrishnan, 47, who hailed from Palakkad district in Kerala. Police recovered Rs 5 lakh from them.