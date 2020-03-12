Hindu Munnani workers take out procession against violence against their party members

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 12 : Despite assurance to not take out any procession or agitation for one week in the city, which was witnessing communal tension, over 2,000 workers belonging to various Hindu outfits Thursday took out a procession condemning police inaction in arresting those attacked an RSS worker.

Various Hindu and Muslim organisations had assured that Coimbatore collector, K Rajamani, who had convened a meeting to ease the tension prevailing in the city, after attack on Hindu Munnani secretary,Madukkarai

Anand on March five. The leaders of all outfits had assured to abide the decision not to take out procession or organise meetings for one week. Accordingly, various Muslim outfits who were sitting on a Shaheen Bhagh like dharna

at Athupalam withdrawn their 22-day old anti-CAA protest for one week.

However, Hindu Munnani went back on its assurance and took out a procession from Anna Statue to District Collectorate, covering more than three KMs, blaming police for inaction, protesting against an attack on RSS worker late Wednesday.

The procession holding saffron flags and, amid tight police security, was led by Munnani Tamil Nadu President, Kadeswara Subramanian, BJP Urban District President, Nandakumar, and district Munnani president

Dasarathan. with participation of large number of women.