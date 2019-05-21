  • Download mobile app
23 May 2019
Coimbatore

Hold flower shows in every district: TN Governor

Covai Post Network

May 21, 2019

Udhagamandalm : Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Tuesday called for flower shows and competitions in every district of the State and the winners felicitated at the annual flower show being organised here.

Speaking as chief guest at the valedictory function of 123rd Flower Show, Purohit said the state had a long history of association with flower and flower garlands. flower shows and competitions in every districts will help to bring forth the best of talent in every part of the state and spread awareness about the horticultural floral range of the state.

As per statistics, Tamil Nadu is among the leading horticultural States of India, contributing 5.88 per cent towards National Horticulture Production, accounting for nearly 6.5 per cent of the country’s production of fruits and for 19 per cent of the flowers produced in India, Purohit said.

It is heartening to see that the increasing interest in horticulture among farmers is resulting in a 10 per cent growth in the area under horticultural crops year after year, the Governor said.

