Honda 2Wheelers India celebrates 5th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Instilling positive awareness of road safety and safe driving habits into the city, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. and Coimbatore City Police celebrated the 5th year anniversary of its Traffic Training Park at Balasundram Road, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu in the august presence of Sh. Pradip Kumar, (Indian Police Service, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City, Tamil Nadu).

In January 2017, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) in association with the Coimbatore City Police inaugurated its first traffic Training Park of Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore. Based on the mini-city concept, the traffic park simulates real road conditions like traffic signals, zebra crossings and speed breakers etc.

Driving road safety awareness in the city, Honda 2Wheelers India has announced that through its daily trainings for all age groups, it has educated over 2.3 Lac people of Coimbatore (more than 1.4 Lac kids and over 87,000 new and existing riders including both male and females) since its inception.

Sharing his insights into the impact of the Traffic Training Park at Balasundaram Road, Coimbatore, Sh. Pradip Kumar (Indian Police Service – Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City, Tamil Nadu) said, “I am very pleased to visit the traffic park today as it is maintained very well by the team of Coimbatore City Police and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd. Let’s revive its activities. I am sure the police shall play an important role in ensuring better road safety in Coimbatore city.”

Elaborating on spreading road safety awareness Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “For HMSI, spreading Road Safety awareness to all age groups has always been top priority. In January 2017, we initiated Traffic Training park project in Coimbatore with the full support of Coimbatore City Police. Today, we are delighted to share that the traffic training park at Balasundram has educated over 2.3 lac people of the city – from 5 year-old children who will be the riders of tomorrow to existing riders, while empowering new female riders journey to become independent riders. Moving forward in the new normal, we continue to cultivate healthy road safety manners through our digital outreach program Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul.”

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

For Honda globally, road safety comes first. Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR), HMSI has been promoting road safety in India since its start in 2001. Today HMSI’s road safety awareness initiative has already spread to over 42 lac Indians. Its team of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programmes at its 10 adopted traffic parks across India and 7 Safety Driving Education Centres (SDEC).

Not only this, all 1000+ dealerships of HMSI across India spread road safety awareness. HMSI’s proprietary virtual riding simulator increases the risk-prediction ability of riders; while new customers too are given pre-delivery safety advise (PDSA) before they start riding at every dealership across India.

Additionally, ensuring that learning doesn’t stop in the New Normal, HMSI started the digital road safety education initiative – Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul. Since its start in May’20, this initiative has sensitized 6 lac+ Indians on importance of being aware & responsible road users.