Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Coimbatore City Police commemorate 7th anniversary of Traffic Training Park

Over 2.6 lac people of Coimbatore learnt the importance of Road Safety with HMSI

Coimbatore, 13 January 2023: Fostering a culture of safe riding habits and responsible driving, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) and Coimbatore City Police celebrated the 7th year anniversary of its Traffic Training Park at Balasundram Road, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The celebration was held in the august presence of Shri. Thiru. V. Balakrishnan – IPS (Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City, Tamil Nadu) and representatives from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Aiming to raise road safety awareness among the citizens, HMSI in collaboration with Coimbatore City Police inaugurated the first traffic training park of Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore in January 2017. Based on the mini-city concept, the traffic park simulates real road conditions like traffic signals, zebra crossings and speed breakers etc.

Since its inception, HMSI’s road safety instructors have successfully educated over 2.6 lac people of Coimbatore (more than 1.6 Lac kids and over 1 lac new and existing riders including both male and females) through its daily trainings for all age groups.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj – Operating Officer, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Being a socially responsible corporate, HMSI constantly encourages safe riding practices to bring a positive change. Realizing the sensitivity of Coimbatore traffic, we inaugurated traffic training park in the city in association with Coimbatore City Police. Today, we are delighted to announce that the traffic training park at Balasundram has educated over 2.6 lac people of the city. Road user behavioural changes are necessary to help reduce and prevent road collisions. With our training programmes that caters to participants across all age groups, we will continue to instil more discipline among the citizens of Coimbatore to make them responsible road users.”

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

For Honda globally, road safety comes first. As announced in April 2021, “Honda will strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050”. Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR), HMSI has been promoting road safety in India since its start in 2001. Working towards the realisation of Honda’s global safety vision, today HMSI’s road safety awareness initiative has already spread to more than 50 lac Indians. Its team of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programmes at its 10 adopted traffic parks across India and 7 Safety Driving Education Centres (SDEC).

Not only this, all HMSI’s 1000+ dealerships across India spread road safety awareness. HMSI’s proprietary virtual riding simulator increases the risk-prediction ability of riders; while new customers too are given predelivery safety advise (PDSA) before they start riding at every dealership across India.

Additionally, ensuring that learning doesn’t stop in the new normal, HMSI started the digital road safety education initiative – Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul. Since its start in May’20, this initiative has sensitized more than 8 Lac Indians on importance of being aware & responsible road users.