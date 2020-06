Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Condemning Saathankulam Incident, of lock up death of father-son duo, hotels and bakeries in Coimbatore, Pollachi and Mettupalayam regions will be closed from 6 am to 12 pm tomorrow.

This was announced by Srinivasan, President, Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association and Aroma Ponnusamy, President, Coimbatore Bakery Association.