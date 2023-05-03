HP introduces affordable & easy to use new Smart Tank Printers for small businesses

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : HP India unveiled a new range of Smart Tank printers designed for the everyday printing needs of home users, micro and small businesses. To support emerging entrepreneurs and businesses, HP Smart Tank delivers an enhanced user experience with easy and quick set-up, smart features, and better connectivity – including self-healing Wi-Fi® and Smart App and Smart Advance. HP’s new ink tank printers come with ink supply to print up to 12,000 black pages or up to 6,000 colour pages .

“Micro, small and medium enterprises are the growth engine of India’s economy, contributing about 30% of the country’s GDP. MSMEs are optimistic about the future and looking for smart technology solutions that will give them a competitive advantage,” said Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India Market. “HP’s Smart Tank is designed for small businesses, entrepreneur and people who print a lot at home and need a smarter, more connected printing experience at an affordable cost.”

The new HP Smart Tank printers can be effectively used for copying ID cards or scanning work documents. They are also useful for quick printouts and scanning for home offices and personal usage. The Smart Tank printers are built for the small businesses, jobbers and home users.

The Smart Tank range delivers cost-effective colour and mono printing. HP Smart App offers smart-guided buttons to guide through everyday print, scan, copy and fax tasks. HP Wolf Essential Security protects sensitive information as today’s families continue to work and learn from the comfort of their home.

The HP Smart Tank printers are sustainably designed using 45% post-consumer recycled content. Even the ink bottles are spill-free and recyclable.

Pricing

HP Smart Tank 580 is available at INR: 18848/-

HP Smart Tank 520 is available at INR: 15980/-

HP Smart Tank 210 is available at INR: 13326/-