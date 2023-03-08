Hundreds of women turn up at the Save Soil’s International Women’s Day event

Covai Post Network

On International Women’s Day, Isha’s Save Soil Movement conducted a special event- ‘Earning From Home Is Possible’- aiming to financially empower women. More than 250 women participated in the program which was organized at Perur Tamil College, Coimbatore.

Chief Guest Arulthiru Marudachal Adikalar of Perur Atheenam said, “Perur Atheenam has been conducting various activities in collaboration with Isha for many years. One of the many wonderful projects carried out by Sadhguru is Save Soil. When he returned to Coimbatore after traveling all over the world, Perur Atheenam accorded him a grand welcome. Today’s program organized by Save Soil Movement is a great event to guide Women to create career opportunities.”

In his presentation speech, Swami Srimukha, Project coordinator of Save Soil Movement, said, “Save Soil Movement has been doing various activities for the improvement of soil fertility, thereby improving human health and livelihood of farmers for the last 25 years. Today’s program will facilitate women to know about career opportunities to earn from home. This is just the beginning. We want to help you to success through the opportunities that open up for you.”

Women Achievers Manavasanai Ms. Menaka, Ms. Priya Rajnarayanan, terrace garden trainer and member of Tamil Nadu Traditional Seed Collection Committee; Mrs. Josephine Mary who has received various awards in India and Tamil Nadu for her various achievements in beekeeping; Dr. Yamunadevi who has demonstrated a method to earn a stable income from the native breed cows conducted sessions imparting their knowledge to earn money from home.

The women achievers were also facilitated for their inspiring work and for paving the way for others to emulate.

The interactive sessions were followed by a Question & Answer session allowing participants to clear their doubts. The event included an exhibition and sale of various household items and traditional food items.