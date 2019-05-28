  • Download mobile app
28 May 2019, Edition - 1414, Tuesday
IAF beats CDBA in Nachimuthu Gounder basketball inaugural

Covai Post Network

May 28, 2019

Coimbatore : Indian Air Force (IAF) defeated Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CBDA) 71-58 in the inaugural match of the All India Basketball Tournament for the 54th Nachimuthu Gounder Trophy for men, which began here on Monday.

In the women’s category for the 18th CRI Pumps Trophy, Southern Railway beat KSEB 48-42.

For IAF, Rajeev Kumar scored 17 and Rohit Gulia 13 points, while Callistus Gerald and Vinith Kumar scored 24 and 17, respectively, for CBDA

Raja Priya Dharshini potted 12 and Dharshini 10 for railways, while for KSEB Anajana scored 15 and Rojamol 10.

