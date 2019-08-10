  • Download mobile app
10 Aug 2019, Edition - 1488, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa flies back with orders: Focus on flood, not cabinet
  • Contacts being made at various levels with India, Pakistan on Kashmir: UN SG spokesperson
  • PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today.
Travel

Coimbatore

IAF defeats KSEB, IT beats RCF, Army prevails over Navy

Covai Post Network

August 10, 2019

Coimbatore : Indian Air Force defeated KSEB 74-62 in the 55th All India Basketball Championship for men for PSG Trophy here today.
   
Though KSEB led in the first two quarters,Indian Air Force made a comeback to win the match 74-62.
     
Ajay Hooda 27 and Nikhil Dhahiya 16 points, played well for the winners, Rahul Sharath scored 19 and Jishnu N Nair 15 for the losers.
     
In the second match, Income Tax beat RCF 99-86.
     
Sivabalan scored 29 and Ram Kumar 18 for the Taxmen, while Sahil 27 and Gurbaj Singh 24 for the RCF.
   
In the third match Indian Army defeated Indian Navy 90-67.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿