IAF defeats KSEB, IT beats RCF, Army prevails over Navy

Coimbatore : Indian Air Force defeated KSEB 74-62 in the 55th All India Basketball Championship for men for PSG Trophy here today.



Though KSEB led in the first two quarters,Indian Air Force made a comeback to win the match 74-62.



Ajay Hooda 27 and Nikhil Dhahiya 16 points, played well for the winners, Rahul Sharath scored 19 and Jishnu N Nair 15 for the losers.



In the second match, Income Tax beat RCF 99-86.



Sivabalan scored 29 and Ram Kumar 18 for the Taxmen, while Sahil 27 and Gurbaj Singh 24 for the RCF.



In the third match Indian Army defeated Indian Navy 90-67.