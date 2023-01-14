IKONS donated EECO van -Better transportation facilities for students from outskirts of Anaikatti

Covai Post Network

Rotaract club of Coimbatore IKONS is a community based youth club. The club have been indulging in a lot of community services since the year 2010. The club have done a lot of great projects like Arena, Hygiene, Food Revolution etc.

Now, the IKONS club takes the project of ‘IKONS ON WHEELS’

Ikons on Wheels is a project where Rotaract Club Of Coimbatore Ikons has taken an initiative to consider the rural village and develop them by donating an EECO VAN to Tinkle Seva, a school in Anaikatti.

This vehicle will help the students and the school in providing quality education, better transportation facilities as they come from outskirts of Anaikatti, get more medical privileges during emergencies, give better hospitality, and open up alot of new opportunities for them.

This event was formally inaugurated on today . Mr. Senthil Valavan Airport Director as chief guest and Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Assistant commandant CRPF as Guest of Honour . This event consisted of donation of EECO van to the school and a fun filled carnival organised for the children . Several games were organised for the children and also distinct activities were conducted . Girls were applied mehendi in their hands by our Rotaractors. Kids had the privilege of eating panipuri , popcorn and cotton candy which they like the most .

Tinkle seva school has almost 50 students headed by prof. Suresh and mrs . Baby . It was a fun filled and joyful day at the Tinkle Seva said by the Rotaractors and the chief guests . Chief guests were delighted with the performance of IKONS club .