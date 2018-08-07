  • Download mobile app

Illegal tobacco unit owner surrenders in Sulur court

Covai Post Network

August 7, 2018

Coimbatore : The owner of an illegal tobacco product manufacturing unit on the outskirts, today appeared in a court in Sulur, near here.

Police were on the lookout for Amit Jain, who was running the unit in Kannampalayam from where huge quantity of banned tobacco products like pan masala and gutka were seized during a raid in April last. The unit
was sealed later.

Even as police had gone to New Delhi in search of Jain, he had filed a petition for anticipatory bail in Madras High Court. He had been granted conditional bail and directed to appear before Sulur Magistrate court and execute a personal surety and to sign daily at Sulur police station.

Accordingly, Jain, along with two agents, appeared before the court today to complete the formalities of the conditional bail. He executed a bond of Rs 1 lakh and the agents bonds of Rs 20,000 each, police said.

They are to appear at the police station and sign for two weeks.

