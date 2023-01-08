Inauguration of “Nehru Cinema” A Theatre with advanced facilities by Kovai Nehru Group of Institution for the first time in Indian colleges especially for students

Covai Post Network

Honourable Union Minister of State Thiru. L. Murugan inaugurated

Coimbatore – Nehru Education Group, a renowned educational institution in TamilNadu and Kerala, has been providing educational services for over 54 years. After years of teaching, many special initiatives are being taken for the betterment of the students by improvising structures like Library, Sports, Gymnasium, Rifle Club.

As a part of this, a new state of art theatre with advanced facilities named Nehru Cinema has been inaugurated today in the Nehru College of Arts and Science campus located in Tirumalaiyampalayam, Coimbatore by the Department of Visual Communication. In this event Honourable Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Dr. L. Murugan attended as the special invitee and inaugurated the theatre by lighting the lamp. Famous film actor and silver jubilee hero actor Shri. Mohan as the Chief Guest and Famous Film Director Shri. Vijay Sri G as the Guest of Honour. Chairman and Managing Trustee Advocate Dr. P. Krishnadas presided over the function, CEO & Secretary Dr. P. Krishna Kumar felicitated the event.

The theatre is fully air-conditioned with 200 seats, Dolby Atmos sound system and screen with 4K and 8K technology. A film will be released once a week for students staying in hostels at the Nehru Education Group and short films by college students and youth filmmakers will be screened here. And once a year the best short film will be selected and will be awarded. Also the film will be released on special arrangement with corporates if required. Also, the preview of movies for special screenings will be screened for special guests, and preview shows can also be screened here. Also a studio with all facilities has been createď.

The Principal of Nehru College of Arts and Science, Dr. B. Anirudhan welcomed the gathering.

As the ending of ceremony, Public Relations Director Dr. A. Muralidharan delivered the vote of thanks.

Dr. Chaitanya Krishnakumar Correspondent of NIS, Principals of Nehru Group of Institutions Dr. B. Maniarasan, Dr. Sivaraja, Dr. Moses Daniel, Dr. Ravikumar, Deen Dr. Balaji, professors, staffs and students of NGI were present the event.