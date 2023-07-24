Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling see nearly 70% business growth (YoY) during Prime Day 2023

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, July 24 – During the Prime Day event held globally on July 11 and 12 this year, Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling saw nearly 70% business growth (YoY), going past the average growth rates in the previous editions of the two-day sale event. Indian exporters sold hundreds of thousands of ‘Made in India’ products to customers across the world with categories like Beauty <125% YoY growth>, Apparel <122% YoY growth>, Home <81% YoY growth>, Furniture <75% YoY growth>, Kitchen <52% YoY growth> witnessing highest growth. The success of Indian exporters on Amazon globally underlines the growing adoption of ecommerce exports amongst micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups across the country. Several globally popular Indian brands such as Homespun Global, California Design Den, Glamburg, Indo Count, Skillmatics, Himalaya amongst others participated in Prime Day 2023.

With more than 200 million Amazon Prime members globally, Prime Day has always been a key growth period for Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling. This year, we saw thousands of exporters from across the country take lakhs of ‘made in India’ products to customers worldwide. With more and more people relying on ecommerce globally, we believe Amazon Global Selling will help accelerate the exports business for sellers of all sizes,” says, Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade, Amazon India.

“Prime Day 2023 proved to be our best-ever event, we saw over 100% YoY growth and achieved a 6X increase compared to our normal business operations. Our success is a result of advanced planning for strategic product launches, active participation in deals, scaling up our marketing efforts, and ensuring meticulous inventory management.,” says Madhur Singhal, Founder of Linenwalas.

Bharat Gulia, Founder Einstein Box says, “We saw a 5X growth compared to Prime Day last year. Since 2021, we have been successfully selling Early Learning and Science Kits on Amazon.com, receiving lots of customer love and trust. The demand from global markets is indeed huge, and thanks to Amazon Global Selling, we have been able to significantly scale our business. The success we’ve achieved in global markets not only fills us with pride as an Indian manufacturer but also enables us to create employment opportunities and make a positive impact.”

Great demand for Indian products

Amazon customers across markets like North America, Europe, Middle East, Japan and others shopped for a range of products from Indian exporters across categories. The highest growth was seen in categories like Beauty, Apparels, Home, Kitchen, Furniture, Toys amongst others. US, UK and Middle East drove business growth for Indian exporters this Prime Day; Japan emerged as new high growth destinations with sellers seeing over 55% business growth YOY respectively.

We launched Minimalist on Amazon UAE in 2021 and in a short span, we have achieved a lot. Our UAE business on Amazon is growing an impressive 107% YOY with Prime Day 2023 being a great enabler generating unprecedented spikes of 2X on Day 1 and 4X on Day 2. Our innovative products like Niacinamide 10% face serum and Vitamin B5 moisturizer, continue to dominate as best sellers reinforcing their position as a trusted and preferred brand among consumers worldwide” says, Mohit Yadav, Founder – Minimalist.

Building global appeal for Indian products

Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon worked with Indian exporters on Global Selling to identify key shopping trends and bring in relevant product assortment, apart from supporting them in areas like cross-border logistics, payments etc. to get their inventory ready and recommending a range of deals and advertising options to choose from.

Reiterating Amazon’s commitment to support Indian sellers to succeed in global markets, Bhupen Wakankar adds, “As we work towards our pledge of enabling $20 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025; the entire team at Amazon Global Selling remains focused on making exports easy and accessible for small businesses and contribute to the Indian government’s vision of boosting exports from the country.”