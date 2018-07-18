Indian tourists thronging Singapore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : India has become the third top source market for visitor arrivals in Singapore, as the nation received 6.1 lakh visitors between January and May this year, a senior official in Singapore Tourist Board said today.

The year 2017 was a record for the board as visitor arrivals from India had crossed 1 million for the third time in a row, showcasing the highest growth rate at 16 per cent in comparison with all markets, C B Sridhar,

Regional Director, South Asia Middle East and Africa International Group of the Board, told reporters here.

The board expected another good year as Indian travellers were showing keen interests to come to Singapore and making it the third largest source market after China and Indonesia, Sridhar said.

Similarly, India also continued to be the top source market for visitor arrivals in the cruise segment, as 127,000 passengers sailed out of Singapore’s shores last year, showing a year-on-year growth of 25 per cent fro

2016, he said.

Sridhar, here as part of a road show to showcase Singapore with a theme “with passion, forging new possibilities”, said this would enable the board to present exciting offerings and familiar favourites to in-market travel agencies.

With the roadshow, board plans to deepen its existing partnership and foster new ones with the travel trade partners, Sridhar said.