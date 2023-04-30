India’s First Anti-Ageing Dentistry Launched in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Shaad Aesthetics: New Specialised Dental Services that Bring Out Best Smile for the Coimbatore Residents

India’s First Anti-Ageing Dentistry, Shaad Aesthetics was officially launched on 30th April 2023. Nestled in the heart of Racecourse, the sprawling facility spans over 4,000 square feet bringing a revolutionary approach to smile redesign and dental implants that rival the standards of New York.

First of its kind, Shaad Aesthetics offers an array of dental services that combine beauty with function. From smile redesign, dental implants, teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, to gum rejuvenation, the clinic ensures patients get the best dental care possible with a touch of sophistication and unparalleled confidentiality.

Did you know that 75% of the population develops some form of teeth alignment disorder? In some cases, only a single tooth may be affected while in others, several teeth or even the position of the jawbones may be involved. If you’re concerned about misaligned or crooked teeth, you’re certainly not alone. Your smile is a unique reflection of your individuality, experiences, and the way you see the world – just like a fingerprint.

According to recent research, the power of a simple smile can have a significant impact on both your emotional and physical well-being. But what if that smile was picture-perfect, with teeth that sparkle in the light? Not only would it enhance the beauty of your teeth, but it could also boost your confidence and leave you with a renewed sense of optimism and radiance. With such a smile, you’ll be sure to brighten up any room you enter, leaving those around you in awe of your confidence and beauty.

And when it comes to creating that perfect smile, Dr. Arshad, celebrity dentist and the founder, made a name for himself by designing more than 2500 picture-perfect smiles that are the envy of all. He can turn back the clock on patients’ smiles, erasing years of wear and tear, and creating a youthful, glowing smile with the latest technology and techniques.

He had underwent specialised training in cosmetic dentistry under internationally recognized celebrity cosmetic dentists in New York. With a passion for perfection and keen eye for detail, Dr. Arshad and his team of experts design smiles that are proportional to patients’ facial structure, shape, and shade. The best part is patients can have a stunning new smile in as few as 7 to 15 days, depending on the complexity.

The high standards of dental care at the clinic have made it the preferred choice among celebrities from Kollywood, Bollywood, Mollywood and also from overseas . And now, Dr. Arshad takes pride in representing Coimbatore’s brand on a global scale, with the opening of their brand new branch in Race Course, world-class dental services are available to everyone in the region, at an affordable price.

Equipped with only the most advanced tools and finest apparatus to work on patients, the expert team of Shaad Aesthetics understand the importance of a beautiful smile, and they will stop at nothing to ensure their patients leave with the confidence to take on the world.

The transformation that takes place in Shaad Aesthetics is nothing short of amazing. Dull and discoloured teeth become dazzlingly bright, crooked teeth are straightened, and missing teeth are fully restored with dental implants and gum rejuvenation.

However, it’s not just about the procedures; it’s about the experience. Dr. Arshad wants every patient to feel the difference when they enter the clinic. From the ambiance to the warmth and care patients receive, all patients of Shaad Aesthetics will be treated like royalty from the moment they step through the door.

Shaad Aesthetics is more than just a dental clinic. It’s a place where patients’ dreams come true. The founder claims that patients can leave with a renewed sense of confidence and a rejuvenated smile, making it a unique dental experience. If someone is looking for exceptional dental services, Shaad Aesthetics is the recommended destination.