Industrialist held for threatening bank official with gun and blade in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : A city industrialist was arrested on charges of threatening and injuring a senior official of a nationalised bank reportedly for not sanctioning loan to him.

According to police, K Vetrivelan of Somayampalayam, had applied for Rs.one crore loan with Canara Bank in March last, as promised by a tout, who claimed that he knew the Chief General Manager Chandrasekhar.

Vetrivelan came to the bank yesterday afternoon since he was denied the loan and noticed the tout talking with Chandrasekhar.

In a fit of anger, Vetrivelan placed an air gun he was carrying with him on the neck of the tout, Gunabalan and started assaulting him with a blade.

Chandrasekhar who tried to intervene sustained bleeding injuries and immediately informed police, who rushed to the spot, even as the bank staff held the Industrialist.

Police arrested Vetrivelan and seized his gun and some pellets and produced before a court and lodged in the Central jail late last evening, police said.

The entire incident has gone viral on social media since this morning.