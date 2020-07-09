  • Download mobile app
09 Jul 2020
Coimbatore

Industries urged to protect the environment

Covai Post Network

July 9, 2020

Udhagamandalam: The Nilgiris district administration has declared that it will come down heavily on industries violating effluent discharge norms.

Pointing out that the first bench of the National Green Tribunal had recently observed that the ongoing lockdown to combat Corona had helped improve the quality of water bodies, the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said here on Thursday that the bench had asked the Central Pollution Control Board to submit a report,in this regard.

With various industries now reopening following the relaxation of lockdown related restrictions,the bench has ordered that they should strictly adhere to the rules governing the protection of the environment and officials should ensure that they follow the rules.

Accordingly all the industries in the Nilgiris should have proper effluent treatment plants and dispose the discharged effluents properly.

If they fail the Tamilnadu Pollution Control Board will initiate action against them,cautioned Ms.Divya.

