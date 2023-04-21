Inno Valley Works – An emerging MNC IT company is expanding its office in Coimbatore.

Covai Post Network

Inno Valley Works, a multinational IT company headquartered in Coimbatore is rapidly expanding and inaugurating a second office today. The auspicious day began with the ribbon cutting by the chief guests Mr. Raajasekar Perisamy, Managing Director of Erode Textile Mall and Mr. Kamalkanth, Salesforce Regional Vice President – Commercial Business Unit. Filled with vibrant and successful guests from different fraternity, The inauguration gracefully began with lighting the lamp.

Working on the world’s number 1 CRM, Salesforce, to provide effective business solutions to its clients, Inno Valley Works is a vibrant team of 70 certified professionals who are success driven and share a common motto – customer satisfaction.

Being the Silver Consulting Partners of Salesforce Inno Valley Works provides business automation solutions to its clients spread all across the globe. Founded in 2018, with a 2 people team, the humble beginning has taken a great shape into a 70 member team in a 10K sq.ft office. Inno Valley Works is planning to double its employee count within the end of this year.

Certified as Great Place to Work and ISO certified, Inno Valley Works proves as an ensign of people centricity in terms of employees and clients.