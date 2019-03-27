Insurance for anti-poaching watchers- an initiative by DFO, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

The Anti- poaching watchers who are roped in to protect the forest and wildlife are susceptible to accidents and hence in need of accidental medical insurance to save their life from wildlife conflicts.

In the view of the health and safety, the Western Ghats Wildlife Conservation Trust (WGWCT) for the second time has contributed towards accidental insurance coverage for anti- poaching watchers and RRT staffs (total 149 staffs) coming under all seven ranges in Coimbatore division including Madukkarai, Coimbatore, Periyanaickenpalayam, Boluvampatti, Karamadai, Mettupalayam and Sirumugai.

The insurance coverage would be Rs one lakh for medical exigencies and Rs 1.5 lakhs at the event of death

The Trust has thanked the District forest officer (DFO),Venkatesh of Coimbatore forest division for giving them an opportunity for contributing insurance for forest frontline staff.

Last year WGWCT contributed the insurance amount to 141 anti-poaching watchers and this year to 149 staff covering seven ranges.

The APWs are roped in to protect the forest and wildlife. In service for several years, they work in dangerous terrains under erratic weather conditions.

Working round the clock, they stay in anti-poaching sheds in interior forest areas.

APW keep a vigil on the activities of poachers who often sneak into the forests in the night. The risk involved in their job is enormous and many have faced accidental attacks and died of snake bites.