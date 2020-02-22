Integrate heritage and culture within modern design

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 22 : While India is making rapid progress in the domain of design, in order to stay globally competitive the country need to utilise the core strength, by integrating the rich heritage and culture within modern design, a senior official of National Institute of Design India said today.

There was also the need for good and simple design in public spaces which is important for the well-being of the society, the Institute Governing

Council Chairman, Dr. Naushad Forbes said while addressing the 7th Graduation Day of DJ Academy of Design here.

This year 40 Students received their Diploma from Forbes, who is also Co-Chairman of Forbes Marshall Private ltd.

Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu Chairman of Academy said that it currently offers 4 year UG (B.Des) and 2 year PG programmes (M.Des).

Academy has an academic collaboration with Alagappa University, Tamil Nadu and is an educational member of the World Design Organisation.