Interstate yoga competition by Mahasanketha Trust on July 28

The Sri Mahasanketha Trust will host the 13th Interstate Yoga competition on July 28 at the Perks Matriculation Higher Secondary School.The competition will go online and no spot registrations will be allowed . The online registrations will close by 26 July 2019

Varahi Mystic Yogasana event will witness over 3000 active participants from over 300 schools across the states and districts of Tamilnadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

. Last year the event participation had increased, and saw a lot of spot registrations , this year the event will have more participation, but no spot registrations will be allowed. The event is categorized under Group A ,B ,C,D ,E F, G and Special category. The special category in the event is for students who have been practicing for atleast 5 years.

This event will have over 50 qualified yoga trainers and practitioners as judges from all over the States. This event judges the student among their age groups, across the categories on flexibility, persistence , neuro muscular co-ordination and asana delivery style.

It’s a well rounded event as its formally designed by Saktha Manikanda Swamigal . The event helps the practitioners, students and practice together on flexibility, persistance and Neuro muscular co-ordination and relaxation.

According to Saktha Varahi Manikanda Swamigal the event helps build the reputation of yoga practitioners and allows them to interact with young talent. ” I feel that yoga training is important and excellence must be a goal for the same.I strongly believe that every human being must practice yoga to promote holistic well being. He says the pursuit of wellness and a controlled emotional state must be consciously inculcated from a young age. “

Registrations for this event is online on www.varahi.org and the registrations will close by June 26 2019.