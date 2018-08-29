IOC launches LPG-fitted iron box in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) today launched an LPG-powered iron box here for the benefit of ironing profession. It is said to be cost-effective compared to electric and charcoal iron boxes.

The Rs 7,000 iron box was fitted to a 5-kg LPG cylinder, which worked out to maximum 44 paise to 50 paise per cloth as against 75 paise to Re 1 while using charcoal and Rs 2.25 to Rs 3 in electrical steam iron, IOC Executive Director, Tamil Nadu, R Sitharthan said.

By upgrading to an LPG iron box totally, a minimum of two hours could be saved compared to a charcoal-based one due to lesser preparatory time and ash removal.

IOC earlier launched 5 kg cylinders in Chennai, Hosur and Trichy for domestic purposes, and this was the first time it was used for iron boxes, he added Costing around Rs 400 for the gas, the increase in productivity would naturally result in an increase in profitability.

Chief general manager, LPG Tamil Nadu, LKS Chauhan, who was also present during the launch said the gas-fitted iron box was environment friendly and good from health aspect.