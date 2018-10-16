Irugur school students hold dharna for opening railway underbridge

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Demanding opening of a railway underbridge constructed a few months ago, nearly 300 students of Government High School in Irugur in the city on Tuesday boycotted class and sat in dharna in front of the school.

The school has a strength of 500 students, and majority of them had to cross a railway gate to reach school. Considering this, the administration with the help of railways had constructed a underbridge some months ago.

As railway traffic was heavy in the area, students have to cover nearly 2 km to reach school, once the gates were closed, police said.

Protesting against the negligence, some 300 students boycotted classes and squatted in front of the school, resulting in anxious moments.

Police who rushed to the spot managed to convince the students of appropriate action. They wanted the officials from National Highways and Railways to assure