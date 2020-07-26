  • Download mobile app
26 Jul 2020
Coimbatore

Isha Foundation accredited to the UN Environment Assembly

Covai Post Network

July 26, 2020

Coimbatore : The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has accredited Isha Foundation with Observer status to the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) and its subsidiary bodies.

Accreditation offers several advantages for NGOs including participation in meetings of global groups, interaction with representatives of governments and a platform to influence policy formulation. Isha previously partnered with UNEP for World Environment Day hosted by India in 2018, an Isha release said on Sunday.

The Foundation was accredited by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) to its Convention of Parties (COP) during September last year.

The Foundation already holds ,since 2007 Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) .

