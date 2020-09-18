Isha founder kicks off Mystical Road Journey through United States

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Isha Foundation founder, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has kicked off his mystical road journey through United States from Tennesse, a South Eastern district in US.

The month-long trail is an attempt to delve deeper into an indigenous cultural mosaic that has captured the imagination of people not just in America but the world over, for centuries, an Isha release said here Friday.

He began his journey on Mahalaya Amavasya, an auspicious day of ancestral remembrance on Thursday, originating at the Isha Institute

of Inner-sciences, the journey will take him through Cherokee lands, Comanche country and the Mighty Mississippi passing through the states of Illinois, Missouri, New Mexico, Colorado and circling back to Tennessee.

In a 6,000-mile journey that will explore both the internal and external landscapes of the United States, Sadhguru will ride from Tennessee through over 15 states to explore the history, culture and lives of the indigenous Native Americans, it said.

Known for their intimate connection with the elements, Native Americans have an intuitive understanding and a heightened sense of perception that governs every aspect of their unique cultures, the release said adding that the trail will explore elements of similarity between Indian and Native American mysticism both of which are deeply rooted in the elements.

“I was drawn to this place not for its beauty but more for its pain. In 1999, I was at the Center Hill Lake and I happened to encounter a frozen spirit, bleeding with pain. And it was then I started noticing how there’s such a deep sense of pain in many parts of this land, which whether we are conscious of it or not,

will play out in human lives. Untold suffering will simply happen without any reason,” Sadhguru who established the Institute on the spectacular Cumberland Plateau, which had

once belonged to the Cherokee tribe of Native Americans, said.

“It’s much later that I came to know historically this is known as a Trail of

Tears,” he said referring to the region. “Like we have witnessed in many places, those who are in tune with what’s around them, the quality of those people, whether it’s joy or pain, wherever they sit and stand, it sticks around,” it said.

‘Of Motorcycles and a Mystic’ is an exploration of the legacy that was native to America before the advent of European explorers in the 15th century. Since the arrival of the settlers, America has welcomed the world to her shores,

scripting a national destiny of innovation, commerce, adventure and creativity for over 200 years as the country focused on robust nation building.