Isha Gramotsavam Starts With A Bang In Coimbatore Hundreds of players participated

The cluster-level competitions of the Isha Gramotsavam – India’s biggest rural sports festival, kicked-off in Coimbatore today (August 12).

In the first phase of volleyball matches held in Coimbatore, village teams comprising of hundreds of enthusiastic players participated in these matches. In Kovai, the matches were held today at Thondamuthur, Karamadai, Sulur and Pollachi. The matches for Thondamuthur cluster teams were held at Isha Vidya School, Santhegoundanpalayam. Chairman of Ikarai Boluvambatti Panchayat Mr. Sadanandam participated as the special guest and inaugurated the competitions.

Similarly, in the matches organized in Pollachi’s NGM College, the events were flagged off by the directors of Mariyamman Uzhavan Manufacturer Company, Selvakumarasamy and Mr. Gopi Anand. Teams winning at the Cluster level will advance to the Divisional level before proceeding to compete at the Final to be organised on September 23rd in front of Adiyogi, Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore. Prizes for winning teams are Volleyball (Men): Rs. 5 Lakhs, Throwball (Women): Rs. 2 Lakhs. The players overall stand a chance to win from a pool of prize money worth 55 lakhs.