Isha Nurseries across Tamil Nadu to reopen on World Environment Day

Coimbatore : Isha’s Mahatma Green India Mission nurseries, which were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen tomorrow on World Environment Day, after 72 days.

The nurseries had been closed since March 25 when the nationwide lock down was first announced.

Now with the relaxation, the nurseries are set to reopen after 72 days and will function between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

However, the Chennai and Chengalpet nurseries will continue to remain shut which fall under notified red zone.

Arrangements have been made to facilitate compliance with social protocols for

those visiting the nurseries. Hand sanitizers will also be available for visitors as a protective measure.

Nurseries have been established in 32 locations in Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, Tanymore, Vellore and Thiruvannamalai. Millions of tree saplings are produced and

distributed every year to farmers and citizens through these nurseries.

The nurseries have several species including trees such as teak, red sanders and malai vembu; pungan, vengai, yellow kernel which have large canopies; and fruit trees like Guava, Amla and Jamun. Flowering trees are also available. All saplings are ready for distribution.