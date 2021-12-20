Isha offers scholarships for tribal, village students

Covai Post Network

Students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds – a majority of them girls – received Isha scholarships today at a ceremony in Isha Vidhya School at Poluvampatti near Thondamuthur. Isha has been offering scholarships for the past five years. The scholarships have provided many of them an opportunity to pursue higher studies.

Under Isha’s own rural education programme, Isha Vidhya offers high quality, low cost education to students in rural Tamil Nadu to equip them to compete for mainstream employment. Its innovative school infrastructure and pedagogy has been designed with a focus on retaining girl students and overall reduction of school dropout rates in rural Tamil Nadu.