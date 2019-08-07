Isha Vidhya students celebrate Handloom Day

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A team from Gandhigram Khadi Trust, today visited Isha Vidhya on the outskirts and spoke at length about the traditional weaves to students.

Interacting with the students from Grade VIII to XII, the team, led by Trust CEO Satya Narayan as chief guest, detailed about the benefits for health and ecology and the need to revive that on a large scale to help weavers practise and sustain their art.

This was as part of celebration of Handloom Day, an event to promote awareness about traditional Indian textiles.

Some of the weaves on display included Ponduru khadi from Andhra Pradesh, Dabu and Ajrakh block print from Rajasthan, Eri silk from Assam and Chettinad cotton from Tamil Nadu as well as the Rasipuram and Kanjivaram silk.

Weaves from ‘Save the Weave’ campaign were also showcased.

The campaign, launched by Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, debuted last year at the New York Fashion Week and aims to put Indian weave

on the centre stage of the global clothing industry.

An Isha Craft volunteer, Prashant, spoke about the history and uniqueness of Indian weaves that had flourished before British invasion.

He stressed on the need for more people to move to natural fibre clothing to prevent environmental degradation and physical discomfort caused by synthetic material.