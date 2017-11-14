IT raid in Green Tea estate ends, manager taken to Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

The raid in the Green Tea Estate in Kothagiri here, said to be owned by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and her aide V.K. Sasikala, concluded on Tuesday.

During the raids that began on November 9, IT sleuths are believed to have gone through and verified 800 documents.

After the raids, officials took the estate manager, Natarajan (who is also looking after the affairs of Jayalalithaa’s Kodanadu Estate) to Coimbatore for ‘clarification’, police said.

The search reportedly came to an end late in the evening, since there was reduction in the deployment of police and security.