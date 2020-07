Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: With the anxiety level steadily rising in various parts of the Nilgiris on account of the rising number of Covid -19 infections,Tuesday provided some relief with only two cases being reported.

While one was a male aged 47 from Kottatty in Sholur panchayat the other was a 12 year old girl from Odayaratty in the same panchayat. The total now stands at 726,following the final figure for Monday being 724.