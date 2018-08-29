Jet Airways to operate direct flights to Hyderabad from Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Jet Airways has opened booking for a base flight operating from Coimbatore to New Delhi. The new service is likely to begin in the winter schedule (that starts from October 28).

The Airways, in July, had suspended four daily services from Coimbatore to Chennai last month.

The flight (9W 993) will leave New Delhi at 9.55 p.m. and reach Coimbatore at 0.55 hours. The return flight (9W 994) will operate as a base flight will leave Coimbatore at 5.45 a.m. and reach New Delhi by 8.45 a.m.

The airways has also started booking for a direct flight between Hyderabad and Coimbatore from September 1. The flight (9W 962) will leave Hyderabad at 12.30 hours and reach Coimbatore at 13.55 hours. The return flight (9W 961) will leave Coimbatore at 2.25 p.m. and reach Hyderabad at 3.45 p.m.