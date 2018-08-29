29 Aug 2018, Edition - 1142, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Gautam Navlakha’s hearing begins in Delhi HC
- J&K: 2 policemen shot dead in Shopian sector
- Only the PM was aware of the details, says Anand Sharma, Congress
- False allegations spread by Congress, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Rafale Deal
- RBI releases its annual report on black money, Report shows 99.3% of currency demonetised came back to RBI
- New Delhi: PM Modi addresses BJP workers and volunteers
- Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals
- Petition filed by eminent citizens, plea filed against crackdown, plea calls arrests ‘arbitrary’
- The Pune Police raided the houses of alleged Maoists sympathisers in multiple cities and arrested five activists.
Jet Airways to operate direct flights to Hyderabad from Coimbatore
Covai Post Network
COIMBATORE: Jet Airways has opened booking for a base flight operating from Coimbatore to New Delhi. The new service is likely to begin in the winter schedule (that starts from October 28).
The Airways, in July, had suspended four daily services from Coimbatore to Chennai last month.
The flight (9W 993) will leave New Delhi at 9.55 p.m. and reach Coimbatore at 0.55 hours. The return flight (9W 994) will operate as a base flight will leave Coimbatore at 5.45 a.m. and reach New Delhi by 8.45 a.m.
The airways has also started booking for a direct flight between Hyderabad and Coimbatore from September 1. The flight (9W 962) will leave Hyderabad at 12.30 hours and reach Coimbatore at 13.55 hours. The return flight (9W 961) will leave Coimbatore at 2.25 p.m. and reach Hyderabad at 3.45 p.m.