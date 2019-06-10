JITO hands over Rs 3.80 lakh to Pulwama martyr’s kin

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) here has collected Rs.3.02 crore to be given to the kin of Pulwama attack CRPF martyrs across India.

As part of its noble gesture, Rs 3.80 lakh was handed over to Sheena, the widow of Vasanth Kumar, one of the victims in the attack, at a function organised here yesterday.

JITO local chapter Chairman, Kailash Jain, said that the organisation has already collected Rs.3.02 crore as Pulwama fund and a cheque for Rs 3.80 lakh each will be personally handed over to the kin of the martyrs soon.