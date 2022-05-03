JITO Ladies Wing – Coimbatore to organise ‘Run for Mom’

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – The Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) is a global body consisting of Jains who have come together to promote social causes. The JITO is spread over 11 countries, has 65 chapters and its membership strength is around 14300. The Ladies Wing of the Coimbatore Chapter is organising the ‘Run for Mom’ a 10k on 15th May. The run is being organised to promote and celebrate motherhood. The funds mobilized from the event will be used for a noble cause of treating needy women & Child cancer patients at Concessional cost.

The term motherhood is to be understood in both the terms viz celebrating and honouring one’s own mother and also for helping mothers in general by supporting various causes that help mothers. Keeping this in mind the run is designed to promote both the dimensions.

– A run category of 3Kms where participants are encouraged to register with their Moms at a steeply discounted rate.

– Partnership with ‘People for People’ an NGO that provides expectant mothers from impoverished backgrounds with a daily glass of mile to fulfill their enhanced nutritional needs.

– Koval Medical Center and Hospital has always been at the forefront in promoting social causes, especially events connected to sports and health. The title sponsors have also agreed to work with the event and provide breast & cervical cancer and paediatric cancer treatments at concessional rates

Speaking on the occasion Poonam Bafna, President of JITO Ladies Wing of Coimbatore said “Mothers and motherhood is the most powerful bond in the world. From a just born to a mature terminal age, the love of our Mothers and Children for each other is undiminished. We are happy to have been able to conceive ‘Run for Mom’ in partnership with Kovai Medical Collect and Hospital to support the cause of Motherhood.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Thavamani Devi Palaniswami, Vice Chairman, KMCH added ‘We are happy to associate with JITO Ladies Wing of Coimbatore to promote the noble cause. In keeping with our tradition of extending support to such initiatives, KMCH will offer world class cancer treatments at concessional charges to the deserving women and children.”

YouTooCanRun is a leading Sports Management Company have been appointed as a Race Management partners in order to oversee the successful conduct of the event. With many large events under their belt, YouTooCanRun ensures that the running events managed by them provide the best experience to the participants. P.Venkatraman founder CEO added ‘We are happy to associate with JITO Ladies Wing of Coimbatore and grow the inaugural edition of the event into a compelling value for all its stakeholders, be they runners who are looking for a good clean race or the social organisations that are seeking to promote their initiatives. Our aim is to provide runners with an exemplary quality of service that they have come to expect from our platform.”

Dr. Arun Palaniswami, Executive Director, KMCH, and Shri. Ramesh Bafna – Chairman, JITO Coimbatore were also present during the occasion.

Registrations for the event are open and are filling up fast. The event has 10k and 5k distance both have timed categories with attractives prizes for the finishers. The 3k run is non – timed and are expected to provide the registrants with the thrill of participation. Runners who are interested in registration may register at the following link.- rb.gy/6jw9qi