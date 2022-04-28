KALASHA FINE JEWELS A UNIT OF CAPS GOLD (Estd. 1901) SOUTH INDIA’S OLDEST BULLION DEALER BRINGS TO YOU AN EXTRAORDINORY JEWELLERY EXHIBITION SHOWCASING THE EXCLUSIVE HANDCRAFTED JEWELS CURATED BY APARNA SUNKU

Covai Post Network

KALASHA FINE JEWELS SHOWCASES ITS EXTRAORDINARY HANDCRAFTED JEWELLERY COLLECTION AT THE EXHIBITION CURATED BY APARNA SUNKU AT COIMBATORE.

·KALASHA FINE JEWELS PRESENTS ITS ROYAL HERITAGE & HANCRAFTED JEWELLERY COLLECTION AT THE EXHIBITION.

·MANY RENOWNED PUBLIC FIGURES AND PROMINENT GUESTS – GUESTS OF HONOURS: MS. PRIYANKA SUNDAR, MS. PISTA DEVI JHAJHARIA, MS. RASHIDA M RAJA AND MS. DR. KARPAGAM MURALI. WERE PRESENT AT LAUNCHING OF THE EXTRAVAGANT EXHIBITION.

Coimbatore : Kalasha Fine Jewels hosted the most exclusive handcrafted jewellery collection at Coimbatore on the 28th -30th April. The exquisite exhibition offers a complete range of jewellery designs along with an exhaustive collection of Gold, Diamond and Jadau truly making it a Luxurious paradise!

KALASHA treasures the concept of art on par with India most decorated work of gold, diamonds and platinum. KALASHA has crafted a specialized exhibition arena within the splendid showroom for the most talented designs of the country to show case and exhibit their works of art.

ABHISHEK CHANDA- Director of Kalasha played the perfect host at the Exhibition leaving no margin unturned at the jubilant event of the elite.

The new conceptualized ETHNIC BRIDAL JEWELLERY COLLECTION introduced for the customers in Coimbatore include the creative range of gold and jadau jewellery holds the roots of Indian artistry. The range offers temple jewellery, elegant everyday statement jewellery and festive jewellery that are a must in every woman’s jewellery collection. Created while keeping the Indian essence in mind, the collection is all about the ancient looks & Indian ethnicity.

Speaking on the Occasion Mr. Abhishek Chanda said Kalasha is known for heritage and heirloom jewellery, we have presented great designs handpicked specially for the Coimbatore clients. The modern bride’s taste is changing in terms of jewellery, our jewellery is exactly what they want. Our pieces are a amalgamation of trend and tradition.