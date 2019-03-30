Kamal invites Yogendra Yadav, colleagues to campaign for MNM

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) president, Kamal Hassan has invited politician cum psephologist Yogendra Yadav to campaign for his candidates in Coimbatore and Pollachi Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, which go to polls on April 18.

Yadav has tweeted that “good to see MNM under the leadership of @kamalhassan contesting TN Lok Sabha and assembly bye electionsin full strength. Hope this is a big step forward for truthful, alternativepolitics that TN needs and deserves”.

Thanking Yadav Kamala Hassan has tweeted “Thank you @Yogendrayadav. MNM is an honest endeavour to change the regressing culture in TN polity. MNM invites you and your colleagues to join out campaign in CBE and Pollachi. we will be honoured to share the dais with you.Only people like us can be agents of possible change!”