The Department of Civil Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Karpagam Academy of Higher Education completed the third survey levelling project (Consultancy) using Total station under the AMRUT 2.0 Scheme at Ponnamaravathy special grade Town panchayat in the Pudukottai District. Faculty members and students of our dept worked together in Ponnamaravathy from June 28 till July 5 2022, under Dr N Balasundaram (HoD, Civil Dept) guidance and submitted reports to the Executive Officer.