Karpagam University signs MoU with MAHSA University

Covai Post Network





Professor Dato’ Dr. Ikram Shah Bin Ismail, Vice-Chancellor, MAHSA University inaugurated the program with a welcome address.

Presentation on MAHSA University was delivered by Assoc. Prof. Alla Kesava Rao, Chief Operation Officer, MAHSA Group of Academic Institutions. Followed by this Dr.M.R.Vanithamani, Director, Faculty of Management Studies, Karpagam College of Engineering addressed about the MoU signing and said that it would broaden the scope of Collaborative Assignments in all Disciplines.

Her speech explored the the benefits of research exchange programme, and noted that students will have the opportunity to learn concepts and ideas presented in an entirely new and different manner. “Exchange programs present a unique opportunity for interaction between Foreign universities and Indian institutions”.

Then, the MoU was signed between MAHSA University, Malaysia and Karpagam College of Engineering, India.

A Campus tour in MAHSA University was organised.